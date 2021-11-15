Lucknow: In view of the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, it is speculated that Bharatiya Janata Party will release its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra(election manifesto) by January 10. It is believed that BJP will include about 20 to 25 promises in this Sankalp Patra. However, the promises made by the Saffron party in the last Assembly polls have not been fulfilled so far and it has turned into the main agenda of the Opposition parties.

The party state president Swatantra Dev Singh has constituted the manifesto Committee for the upcoming assembly polls and has appointed the state cabinet minister Suresh Khanna as the chairman of the committee. While Rajya Sabha MP Braj Lal has been nominated as Vice President and MP Rajesh Verma, Atul Garg, Vijay Pal Tomar, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Kantakardam, Seema Dwivedi and Pushkar Mishra will be the key members of the committee.

Meanwhile, political analyst and senior journalist Rajkumar Singh believes that "BJP can make big announcements, especially for the farmers. There will be promises for the youth as well. To promote tourism in the state, the saffron party will also make key announcements for the religious tourism centers."

At the same time, BJP's state spokesperson H Bajpai said that all the promises made in the previous manifesto will be fulfilled. Further work on this will be done in the next government. He further added that his government will fulfill the promises and its effect will be visible soon.

