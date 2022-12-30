Basti (UP): A serious blooper was committed while setting up four toilet bowls without walls and doors at Dhansa village of Rudauli tehsil area, 40 km from the Basti district. People questioned the utility of the toilets with no regard for people's privacy. Residents of the area were both shocked and disappointed to see the recent development in the otherwise non-functional toilet.

The Panchayat Raj in defence said that the toilets were constructed for children, but after the locals staged a portest, the four toilet seats were dismantled. While talking to ETV Bharat, Chief Development Officer of the Settlement Development Department, Rajesh Prajapati, said that Panchayat Raj has been appointed to find out negligent officials. While a worker said that they were asked to set up four toilet seats for children, but they could not find small-sized seats so they put seats for adults.