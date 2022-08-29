Agra: In a startling revelation, out of 41 murders that happened in the last seven months in Agra, only 4 were committed by miscreants while in the rest of 37 cases, the murderers turned out to be some sort of acquaintances. In this regard, sociologists, psychologists, and police officers say that as the trend of the nuclear family is increasing, social values are also eroding. This has resulted in increased anger and cynicism among the people. As anger among people increases, crime also increases proportionately, they added.

Number of murders increasing day by day in Agra

From 1 January 2022 to 31 July 2022, 41 murders were committed in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. Talking about it, Agra Institute of Mental Health and Hospital, Superintendent Dr. Dinesh Rathod said, "Our society is going through a phase of transition. The trend of living in nuclear families is responsible for bringing change to society. This causes a rift in the society as well."

Concurring the same, SSP Prabhakar Choudhary also said, "Along with murders, in most cases of robbery, the informers are the member of a family. Recently, in a case of robbery worth Rs 40,00,000 in Kargil Martyr's house, his daughter-in-law was also involved. People have to understand the importance of relationships. therefore, there is a need to emphasize social values from childhood itself."

The Preeti massacre in Agra took place on 21 May 2022 in which, Upendra Singh brutally murdered his wife Preeti with the help of his girlfriend Monica and her friend Pallavi. On June 21, fashion blogger Ritika Singh was murdered by her husband Akash Gautam and his friends. On July 14, 2022 builder Rajeev Gupta was murdered by his partner Ashok Tomar. On August 5, BJP leader Tinku Bhargava murdered his silver merchant and friend Naveen Verma.