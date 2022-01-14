Lucknow: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued the notification for Phase 1 of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 on Friday. The nomination process for 58 Assembly constituencies begins with the issue of notification.

According to the notification, the Uttar Pradesh State Assembly goes to the polls on February 10 and the date of counting is March 10. The last date of submitting nominations is January 21 and the date of scrutiny is January 24 while the last date of withdrawal of nomination is January 27.

More details are awaited.