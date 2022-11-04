Noida: Amid rising air pollution in Delhi and surrounding areas of the National Capital Region, physical classes of class I to VIII in all schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar, encompassing both Noida and Greater Noida, will remain suspended till November 8, said an order from the administration on Friday.

"Due to the rising pollution in NCR, a notice is hereby served to schools under all boards operating in the district to keep physical classes for standards I to VIII suspended till November 8, 2022, in the online mode.

Additionally, classes for standards IX to XII will be kept as much in the online domain as possible, and outdoor activities will be completely banned until further notice," the order from District School Inspector Dharameer Singh said.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi took a nosedive into the 'severe' category on Friday. The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 445 at 2 pm, with any count over 400 being designated in the aforementioned category.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, announced, earlier in the day that 50 percent of government staff would be working from home. Apart from essential commodities, the entry of trucks into the city has already been banned.