Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): In a tragic road accident, nine persons were killed while over 12 others were injured when a tractor-trolley hit by a speeding truck fell into a pond in the Itaunja area of Lucknow on Monday. According to police, 46 people were travelling on the tractor-trolley when the accident took place.

According to police, people belonging to Sitapur were proceeding towards Unai Devi temple in Itaunja on the first day of Navratri for a 'tonsuring' ceremony when a speeding truck hit the tractor-trolly and as a result, it fell into the pond. Nine of them were crushed under the trolley and died on the spot. A rescue operation was going on while many people have been rescued and shifted to a hospital. According to the police, at 10 am, the tractor-trolley reached Gaddipurwa village of Asnaha when a speeding truck coming from Behta's side collided with the tractor-trolley. The collision was so strong that the tractor-trolley fell into a big pond on the roadside.

District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar met the injured and enquired about their health. Later, they have admitted to the Community Health Centre in Itaunja. One of the persons, who suffered serious injuries, has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital while others, who have been undergoing treatment in the Community Health Centre in Itaunja, are stated to be out of danger. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, which was called to assist in the search operations is still present at the spot to ensure that nobody is trapped in the pond, he said. An ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each was announced to the family of the deceased.

Also read: Himachal: 7 dead, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Kullu

Inspector Ravindra Kumar, in-charge of Itaunja, along with his team, rushed to the spot. According to the inspector in-charge, all the victims of the accident were trapped under the trolley as soon as it fell into the pond. Somehow the police and the villagers managed to take the trapped people out. Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life in the accident and expressed condolences to the bereaved families. He instructed the officials of the district administration to provide proper treatment for the injured and also wished for their speedy recovery.