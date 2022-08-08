Prayagraj: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's great-granddaughter Rajyashri Chaudhary was stopped at Sangam Nagri while on her way to Varanasi. A team of police and administration officials alighted her from the train at Prayagraj Junction on her way to Varanasi. The National President of the Hindu Mahasabha, Rajyashri Chaudhary was taken to a guest house by the police. She was confined there. The police will keep her under surveillance till Monday.

Rajyashri Chaudhary had announced that she will go to Gyanvapi to worship Srinagar Gauri and perform Jalabhishek of Vishweshwar Nath Mahadev on the last Monday of the Sawan month. After the announcement of going to the Gyanvapi premise, the administration decided not to allow Rajyashri to perform the same.

The administration received the information about Rajyashri's arrival at Varanasi by train. On reaching Prayagraj, she was taken off the train. After this, she was kept in the Ganga Guest House in Police Line. Though there were other people with Rajyashri, but the police detained only her in the guest house.

The police officers said that she will be kept under police surveillance till Monday so that she cannot reach Varanasi and will be released by the police after the ceremony gets over.