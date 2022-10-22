Lucknow: In a significant development, National Basketball Association (NBA) star player and Los Angeles Lakers centre-forward Dwight David Howard will open a Basketball Academy in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, an official said.

Additional Chief Secretary Sports Navneet Sehgal, who held a virtual meeting with the star player on Friday said the meeting was productive wherein they had a detailed discussion over the initial blueprint for opening a Basketball Academy in Varanasi.

Howard will visit India soon after which the project will be taken up further, Sehgal said. The development is said to have a significant impact on the basketball sport in India. The development comes six months after Howard visited Varanasi. During his visit to the city, Howard had found “peace” with “myself and the world”.

“At peace with myself and the world after a visit to Varanasi. A spiritual journey that has rejuvenated the soul. Congratulations @narendramodi for the magical reformation of the holy city. Varanasi has inspired so many legends, I am humbled. I am sure the reincarnation of this sacred city will inspire many more,” he had written in an Instagram post. It may be recalled that he had paid a visit to India this April.

Howard also shared pictures of his visit to Varanasi. Dwight David Howard was born on December 8, 1985. He is an American professional basketball player. Howard last played for the Los Angeles Lakers of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has been named NBA Champion, eight-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA Team honors, five-time All-Defensive Team member and three-time Defensive Player of the Year.