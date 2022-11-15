Gorakhpur: In a tragic incident, a man and his two daughters were found hanging inside their residence in the Ghoshipurwa area of Shahpur in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district on Tuesday. The deceased male was identified as Jitendra Srivastava, police said. The incident was discovered by Om Prakash Srivastava, father of the deceased, after he returned home in the morning from his job as a security guard, said police.

Also read: Jaunpur doctor saves life of man with knife stuck in liver for six days

"On entering the house, he discovered the body of his son hanging from the ceiling fan in one room, while in the other the two girls were discovered in a similar manner," said SSP Gaurav Grover. A forensic team has been summoned to examine the spot and the bodies have been shifted for post-mortem, he added. "Some belongings have been secured from the spot, and they are being analysed. The motive behind the act is not yet ascertained," the SSP also said.