Muzaffarnagar: Eight Muslim persons from two families in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district recently renounced Islam and converted to Hinduism. The ceremony for the same was conducted on Wednesday at Yashveer Ashram in Baghra town of the district. The two families, hailing from the Meerut district, were christened with Hindu names after the ceremony. The ceremony was conducted by Acharya Mrigendra Brahmachari.

Speaking about the incident, Sub Divisional Magistrate Paramanand Jha said he knew about the conversion through media reports. "I got to know about it through newspapers. SO (Station Officer) Titavi and Shahpur have been informed in this regard so that there is no tension," he said.

