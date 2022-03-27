Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh): A Muslim youth in Kathgharhi village of the Ramkola police station was beaten to death for campaigning for the BJP and distributing sweets after the party's victory. The victim identified as Babar was allegedly lynched on March 20.

According to the relatives of the deceased, he had campaigned for the BJP during the recent UP assembly elections, which had angered his neighbours. They repeatedly forbade Babar from campaigning for the BJP and even threatened to kill him if he did not obey. The family alleged that Babar had filed a complaint in this regard with the Ramkola police station.

The family alleged that the lack of action from the police emboldened the neighbours who ambushed Babar on March 20 while he was returning from his shop. The accused ganged up on the victim and beat him up. Babar was rushed to Ramkola CHC for treatment, where doctors, seeing his critical condition, referred him to Lucknow where he died during treatment.

"I was in Mumbai when I came to know about this incident. I flew directly to Gorakhpur and then to Lucknow. They were planning to kill him for the last four months. They repeatedly threatened him," Chande Alam, the victim's brother told media. He said that Babar was involved in campaigning for the BJP which had angered his neighbours.

"My brother went to the Ramkola Police station to file an FIR, he went to the DM, but no one listened," Alam claimed. Babar was campainging for the local BJP MLA PN Pathak. After getting information about the incident, Pathak along with some administrative officials reached the spot and assured the victim's family of the strictest action against the accused involved in the incident. Pathak also took part in the final rites of the victim.