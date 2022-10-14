Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Setting an example of communal harmony, a Muslim man, Babu Ali, has donated a part of his land to the district administration. He did this so that a temple coming on the way of National Highway 24 can be shifted to the land, which he had donated.

Official sources said, "The work to widen the National Highway 24 was not able to proceed further as a 140-year-old Lord Hanuman temple was coming in between. Babu Ali offered his help by donating a part of his land situated close to the site of construction. The contract of shifting the entire temple, along with the idol, was given to a company from Maharashtra."

Hasmat Ali alias Babu Ali, a resident of Kasba Tilhar, had about 30 bighas of land on the side of the Hanuman temple, which about seven bighas of land has already been acquired by the authorities for the expansion of the National Highway. Spiritual leader Swami Chinmayanand requested Babu Ali to donate his land. Babu discussed the matter with his family and agreed to give one 'Bhigha' land so that the temple could be shifted there.

Also read: Kolkata: Residents flee as 10 buildings develop crack allegedly due to Metro Rail work

Babu Ali said, "I tried my best to encourage Hindu-Muslim harmony in society by donating a portion of land to shift the temple. I was not forced by anyone to donate land and I did it willingly." Tilhar SDM Rashi Krishna was deputed to get the registration done by the district administration.

She was present at the time of the registration of the land as a custodian. Rashi lauded Babu for setting an example of Hindu-Muslim unity and said, "The work of widening National Highway 24 is in the final stage. Hanuman temple coming in the middle of the highway is being shifted to the land donated by Babu Ali. The work of shifting the temple will be completed soon."