Aligarh: A Muslim family set an example of communal harmony by organizing Hindu prayers at their house in Palseda village of Pisawa police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

Rasool Khan, a resident of the Palseda village here, organized the Goddess Jagran in his house on Thursday night. The women of the house danced fiercely to the hymns of the Mother Goddess. Apart from the Muslim community, people from the Hindu community also took part in the Jagran the entire night. Before the Jagran, Pandit Vishnu Sharma started it with Havan Yagya. Prasad was distributed after Maha Aarti on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Rasool Khan's son Babu Khan has said that the entire village supports his father's initiative towards bringing about communal harmony. Dharam Singh, a villager, said, "Rasool Khan has been a symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity for a long time. He also takes a bath in the Ganges. He actively participates in every festival and we all admire him for his approach."