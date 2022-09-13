New Delhi/Ghaziabad: In a surprising move, a murder accused surrendered before the police in a police station wearing a placard around his neck which stated "I have come to surrender, I will never commit any crime in life, please forgive me." Earlier on September 9, a body was recovered in the Tronica City area of ​​​​Ghaziabad in which two accused were arrested while the third accused identified as Sohail was absconding.

Also Read: Amravati pharmacist murder: NIA announces Rs 2 lakh reward on absconding accused

The police launched a man-hunt to nab Sohail. Surprisingly, he surrendered at Loni Border Police Station on Monday with a placard around his neck. Soon after, he apologised to Rural SP Iraj Raja. Speaking on the occasion, the SP Rural said, "No miscreant or accused will be spared. Action is being taken against anti-social elements to tighten the noose around them. If someone shoots at a policeman, then they will retaliate against them". The Yogi government was striving to curb the crime in the state and as a result, criminals are surrendering before the police, he said.