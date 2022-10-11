Lucknow: Mulayam Singh Yadav, who was the three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Defence Minister, breathed his last on Monday at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Significantly, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who left a big political legacy, had assets worth crores of rupees. According to the report of the Association of Democratic Reforms ADR, Mulayam in his affidavit filed in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had assets worth more than Rs 20 crore.

His income as per income tax returns in FY 2017-18 was Rs 32,02,615, in 2016 to 2017 Rs 31,87,656, Rs 28,38,652 in 2015 to 2016, Rs 36,05,778 in 2014 - 2015 and his income was Rs 19,16,997 in 2013 to 2014. According to the election affidavit, Mulayam Singh Yadav had taken a loan of Rs 2.14 crore from his son and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav.

Besides, Mulayam Singh Yadav had 7.50 kg of gold, which is worth Rs 2,41,52,365. He had agricultural land worth Rs 7,89,88,000 in Etawah and elsewhere whereas non-agriculture land includes assets worth Rs 1,44,60,000. Apart from this, the value of his residential properties located at other places is Rs 6,83,84,566.

According to officials, Mulayam Singh Yadav had Rs 16,75,416 cash. At the same time, he had deposits of Rs 40,13,928 with banks, financial institutions and NBFCs. He also had LIC and other insurance policies worth Rs 9,52,298. Mulayam Singh Yadav had a Toyota car, which cost Rs 17,67,306. Yadav has two sons from his two wives. While Akhilesh is active in politics and the successor of Mulayam, Prateek Yadav is a businessman. Prateek Yadav's wife Aparna Yadav was active in the SP earlier, but before the 2022 assembly elections, she left the SP and joined the Bhartiya Janata Party.