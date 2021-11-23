Lucknow: Samajwadi Party(SP) patron Mulayam Singh Yadav on Tuesday invited veteran poet Kumar Vishwas to join his party. Mulayam whispered his desire in the ears of poet Uday Pratap Singh during an official release of the book written by SP General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

Uday Pratap Singh while speaking to the media said, "Just now Mulayam Singh ji whispered in my ears that if Kumar Vishwas is free then ask him to join our party."

Listeners enjoyed and applauded Kumar who was sharing the stage with political dignitaries and other poets in Lucknow on the occasion of the book release ceremony.

Addressing the gathering poet Vishwas said, "My presence here in the meeting is also a topic of discussion there outside. Mulayam Singh is not only a thought but also an emotion. I know, in the coming days people will discuss Uttar Pradesh politics under the governance of Mulayam Singh. Politics means people of all views should sit together. There was definitely a shortcoming, if BJP leaders would have shared the stage then only it would be the original fragrance of politics. People want me to join politics."

Even though Vishwas was attending the book inaugural ceremony, speculations are rife among the members of other parties regarding his entry into politics.