Father of the victims, Mursaleen, speaks to media about the incident

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): A woman allegedly poisoned three out of her five children to death following a domestic dispute in the Kairana Kotwali area of the district on Wednesday morning. Her eight-year-old son died on the spot, while two daughters, aged four and two, died later in hospital. The woman has been taken into custody after the complaint of her husband.

As informed by Kairana police station SHO PK Tyagi, the accused woman has been identified as Salma Begum "The accused has been taken into police custody after her husband Mursaleen, who works as a carpenter in Delhi, filed a complaint. During interrogation, the woman first refused the allegations, but later confessed to the crime. The dead bodies have been sent for postmortem."

Tyagi further said, "During interrogation, the woman revealed a dispute had been going on between the couple for a long time because Mursleen had not visited home for one and a half months. This made Salma concerned about house expenses. A day before the incident, the couple allegedly had an argument on the phone regarding this."

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and saw three children lying unconscious. The children were immediately taken to CHC Kairana, where Saad (8) was declared brought dead by the doctors, while Misbah (4) and one-and-a-half-year-old Mantasha were referred to Meerut where they died during treatment. The police have also recovered the jug willed with poisoned water and clothes used to clean the stains, Tyagi said.

Mursaleen rushed home after receiving news of his children's death. He filed a complaint against Salma, after which she was taken into custody. The other two children were away from home at the time of the incident. Nine-year-old Zainab had gone to study, while one-and-a-half-year-old Musa, Mantasha's twin was living with Salma's parents.

Talking to the media, Mursaleen said, "My wife has administered poison to my three children. I received the news of my children's death and rushed here from Delhi. I have lodged a complaint against my wife at Kairana police station."