Kanpur Dehat (UP): A mother and her daughter were charred to death when a thatch caught fire during anti-encroachment drive in Madauli village of Maitha tehsil here on Monday. The mother and daughter were burnt alive while deceased woman's husband sustained burn injuries.

Divisional Commissioner Rajasekhar and ADG Kanpur Zone Alok Singh reached the spot on Monday night and sought information from the villagers and family members about the the incident. The ADG also assured that the matter will be investigated and stern action will be taken on whosoever was found guilty. He further spoke about providing all possible help to the victim's family.

Police sources said that the officials were carrying out anti-encroachment drive on the said house after a complaint of encroachment by one Krishna Gopal Dixit. While the relatives of the family alleged that the Lekhpal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Maitha Gyaneshwar Prasad, police and revenue department employees reached the spot and launched the demolition drive without considering their version.

The victims' family alleged officials of the district, including DM, for not taking action over complaints lodged by them earlier in the matter. Reports claim that the officials set the temporary roof on fire while carrying out the anti-encroachment drive. Angry villagers started pelting stones at the officials, who then then ran away, leaving their car behind at the incident site. Later, Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanpur Dehat BBGTS Murthy and other officers reached the spot. "In the wake of tension prevailing in the village police force has been deployed," they said.