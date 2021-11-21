Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the valedictory session of the 56th DG Conference held in the capital town of Uttar Pradesh. The conference attended by the 62 Director Generals and Inspector Generals of different states, union territories and CAPFs / CPOs lasted for three days.

Along with this, more than 400 senior officials from different Intelligence Bureau offices across the nation. Various important topics related to national security like reforming prison, act on terrorism, cybercrime, narcotics trafficking, foreign funding of NGOs, uses of drones in illegal activities and development of border villages were discussed in the conference.

Addressing the valedictory session of the 56th conference of DGPs and IGPs here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for the setting up of a high-power police technology mission under the leadership of the Union Home Minister to adopt future technologies for grassroot policing requirements.

The prime minister also sought an analysis of all police-related incidents and developing case studies to make it an institutionalised learning mechanism. Citing the importance of technology in the lives of the general public, he gave examples of CoWIN, the online platform for COVID-19 vaccination, the GeM, the government e-market place and UPI, the instant real-time payment system.

Adding further, PM hailed the hybrid format of the conference as it allowed a free flow of information between various ranks.

PM also praised the positive change in the behaviour of the police towards the public after the Covid pandemic and sought for the review of the SMART policing, implemented in 2014. He added that technologies like drones should be used for the benefit of the people and asked to connect the youth with higher technical education so that technical solutions can be ensured through hackathons.

PM also presented the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service to the Intelligence Bureau officials.

