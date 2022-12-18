Bareilly: An alleged mobile snatcher was killed after he was thrashed by commuters and pushed from the Ayodhya Express running between Bareilly and New Delhi on Sunday. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media where it is seen that people on the train did not save the mobile snatcher from falling. The Government Railway Police (GRP) rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Subsequently, a passenger has been nabbed by the police.

A commuter said that a woman's mobile was stolen on the train and under suspicion, the accused mobile snatcher was pushed from the moving train. GRP police Inspector Vinod Kumar said that the accused passenger has been identified as Narendra Kumar Dubey. The police registered a case and are probing into the incident. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the authenticity of the video.