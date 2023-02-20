Auraiya (Uttar Pradesh): An enraged mob lynched one person in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh late on Monday evening after the deceased along with four other accomplices shot dead a resident of the village.

Police sources said that the incident took place in the of Bhikhapur village of Sadar Kotwali area. They further revealed that Ramveer Singh Rajawat (55), a resident of Bhikhapur village was attending a religious ritual. Suddenly, five persons arrived at the spot and started firing at him indiscriminately.

" Ramveer died on the spot," police said. They further revealed that seeing the murder an enraged mob gathered at the spot and charged at the five accused. According to police sources when the five accused saw the the mob coming after them, they fled from the spot fearing for their lives but the mob gave chase and got hold of one of the accused. They further revealed that the remaining four accused managed to flee from the spot.

" The mob started to thrash the accused. He died on the spot because of the injuries suffered during the assault," police said. Upon being informed about the incident, police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the two murders.

Speaking to reporters SP Charu Nigam said that the case is being investigated and some major revelations will be made soon. " We are yet to ascertain the identity of the slain accused. Police are looking for the four other murderers and they will be nabbed soon," added the SP.

Officials said that a large police contingent has been deployed at the spot to avoid any further untoward incident. They also said that although there is tension in the village, the situation is currently under control.