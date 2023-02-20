Pratapgarh: Bhanvi Kumari Singh, wife of Kunda MLA in Pratapgarh and former minister Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiya, has filed a forgery case in the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi police against MLC Akshay Pratap Singh alias Gopalji, sources said on Monday. It is learnt that Gopalji, who is considered to be close to Raj Bhaiya, has been booked, along with five others under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 109 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

According to Bhanvi Kumari, accused Akshay Pratap Singh has fraudulently obtained majority shares of the company Shree Da Properties Private Limited of which she is the director and majority shareholder. Bhanvi said that the accused had forged her digital signature and also appointed himself and his associates as directors of the company.

Also read: UP polls: Kunda MLA Raja Bhaiya booked for thrashing SP workers

She further said that the accused Akshay Pratap Singh is a serial fraudster, who has several cases registered against him. Akshay Pratap Singh has been an MLC three times and MP once. Akshay Pratap has been in controversies in the past as well. It may be recalled that in 1997, MLC, Akshay Pratap, had taken an arms licence in Pratapgarh city. The then City Kotwal DP Shukla had filed a case of fraud against Akshay Pratap Singh in the city of Kotwali. He was also sentenced by the court in the case. However, he was granted bail by the court.