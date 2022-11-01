Kushinagar (UP): A youth from Uttar Pradesh was injured in Telangana after miscreants burned his private parts with firecrackers, police said on Tuesday. The victim, a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, had gone to work in the JSW RMC Plant located in Basuragadi village of Telangana's Hyderabad three months ago.

On October 24, the miscreants burnt the youth's private part with firecrackers and then snatched his mobile phone. They also made a video of the incident and posted it on social media. The victim boy informed his mother about the incident over the phone. The boy's family complained to the local Bishanpura police station about the atrocities done to their child in Hyderabad.

Bishanpura police station chief Ramchandra Ram said, "The complaint of the victim's family has been received. Efforts are being made for the justice of the victim. We are contacting the local police station in Hyderabad."