Varanasi: A French female tourist has alleged sexual assault by a self-styled tourist guide in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday, police said. As per police, the woman who has already left for France, lodged a complaint at the Bhelupur police station area saying a youth telling himself as a guide first won her trust for two days and later sexually assaulted her in an inebriated condition on Sunday.

The girl has given a written complaint to the police after which the police started an investigation by registering a case against an unknown person. According to the police, the girl from France had stayed in a guest house at Kedar Ghat in Varanasi. She said that on the third day, the man had breakfast with the girl and offered her beer to drink.

But the accused, as per the woman had mixed desi liquor in the beer, due to which her health deteriorated. When the woman woke up, she found herself naked on the bed. She consulted the doctor and later complained to the police about the matter. Bhelupur police station in charge Ramakant Dubey said that strict action will be taken as soon as the accused is caught.