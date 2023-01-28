Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Over 300 minor girl students have allegedly been blackmailed by minors threatening to make their morphed nude photos and videos public if their demands were not met. Police sources said the shocking incident has come to light in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

They further revealed while most of the victims kept quiet fearing social stigma, one of them approached an NGO and narrated her ordeal to them following which the NGO officials lodged a police complaint. Police sources said that it is feared that the victims were forced to perform obscene acts by the accused.

Police said that the NGO has stated in its complaint that morphed nude photos and videos of more than 300 female students and girls have been found in the mobile of a minor accused who was caught by one of the NGO officials.

" The NGO officials lodged a police complaint on the basis of which an investigation has been started. We are examining the evidence provided by the NGO. FIR has been registered against nine named and about 25 unknown accused in Sikandra police station. Strict action will be taken against the accused," said Hariparvat ACP Mayank Tiwari.

Police officials investigating the case said that a minor girl student in Shastripuram area complained to the NGO that her boyfriend, a class XII student used to take a lot of photos and videos of her on his cell phone.

About a month ago she got a call from an unknown number and the caller told her that he has her nude photos and videos. Shocked, the victim asked the caller where did he get her nude photos and videos and he told her that they were collected from her boyfriend. When she called and confronted her boyfriend about the issue, he denied being involved in it and disconnected the call.

According to police sources after this victim kept getting calls from unknown mobile numbers and was being blackmailed. They further revealed that according to the FIR lodged by the NGO at the Sikandra police station when the victim narrated her ordeal to one of her friends in school, she came to know that several other girls are getting such calls and being blackmailed. The victims kept quiet fearing that if they disclose the incident, then their family members would not allow them to continue their studies.

Police sources said that the NGO has stated in the FIR that recently an RTI activist along with other caught one of the minor accused and found over 300 nude photos and videos in her cell phone. The NGO then handed over the morphed photos and videos to the police.

The investigators have also sought the help of the Cyber Crime Cell to crack the case. Speaking to reporters Sikandra police station in-charge Inspector Anand Kumar Shahi said that help has been sought from the Cyber Crime Cell in relation to the investigation and a case has been lodged.

He also said that the data provided by the NGO is being examined. Shahi said that the Cyber Crime Cell is investigating several aspects of the case including how the accused used to send the data of the girl students to others in the racket and how many girl students have fallen victim to the blackmailers.