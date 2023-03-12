Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): A shocking incident has come to light in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on March 11 when police lodged a case of alleged gang rape of a minor girl with minor boys. According to police sources, the incident took place in the Junwai area of the district on March 9.

Speaking to reporters Junwai police station in-charge Pushkar Singh Mehra said that on March 9, an eight-year-old girl studying in class VI was playing outside her house in the village. He also said that two teenagers about 12 years of age approached her and started speaking to her on the pretext of playing.

" The two accused somehow managed to convince the girl to come with them and then took her to farmland. After reaching there the two accused gang raped her and then fled from the spot," said Mehra.

Police said that following the ordeal they managed to reach home but did not disclose the incident to her parents. However, when her health started to deteriorate after a few days, her parents took her to a doctor who upon examing her told her parents that she had been raped.

According to police sources, the victim's parents then lodged a complaint based upon which the police lodged a case against the two accused. Upon receiving the complaint, the police swung into action and arrested the two accused.

Gunnaur Police Officer Alok Kumar Sidhu said that the two juvenile accused were the POCSO Act and other relevant sections of the IPC. " Both of them have been taken into custody and produced before a juvenile court," he added.