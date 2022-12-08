Bahraich: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in Motipur police station area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Wednesday, officials said. The incident took place when the boy Lavkush, son of Rameshwar Yadav, a resident of Majra Mitanpurwa village, was returning home from the field with his sister carrying sugarcane leaves to light a fire.

Suddenly, the leopard attacked the boy and dragged him to the sugarcane field. After a girl raised an alarm, the nearby villagers reached the spot with sticks. The body was later found and recovered from the nearby sugarcane field. Station in-charge Motipur Mukesh Kumar Singh said that the Forest Department has been instructed to catch the feline while further investigation is underway.

It can be recalled that in April 2020, four people were injured in two separate cases of leopard attacks in the areas around the Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich district.