Agra (UP): A Mexican couple got married according to Hindu customs at the Shiva temple in Agra city on Friday. The couple's local friends attended the wedding. Everyone dined together in a restaurant after the wedding and hoteliers also participated in the event.

The video of the marriage is trending on social media. Clad in traditional Hindu wedding attire, Claudia and Ceramico circumambulated seven times while the priest chanted mantras in the Shiva temple. The guide, the driver and their Indian companions were the baraatis and everybody danced at the wedding. The whole night was a blast, and the happiness of the foreign couple was reflected on their faces.

"We were impressed by the love story of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz and wanted to keep our love immortal and memorable forever. With that in mind, we planned to visit India, and then we decided that we would complete the wedding rituals according to Hindu customs in the city of Taj Mahal," said Claudia.

The Mexican couple has been together for ten years. They visited the Taj Mahal at sunrise and then tied the knot in the afternoon. In the evening, the couple danced at a restaurant with the rest of their group members and invited everyone to their wedding dinner.