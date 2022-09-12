Banda (Uttar Pradesh): The body of Amit Majumdar, a fourth-year MBBS student, was found hanging in the hostel room of Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda. This incident created a stir among the students in the hostel and they immediately informed the college administration. It is learnt that the student was in depression for a long time and has even attempted suicide several times before. He was undergoing treatment for depression. Regarding the incident, hostel in-charge and assistant professor Dr Bhimsen said that the student was undergoing treatment for depression.

In connection with the case, Circle Officer Anand Pandey said that the body of Amit Majumdar was found hanging in the hostel room. The hostel in-charge informed them about the incident and the body has been sent for post-mortem. "We informed his family members of the student and we are taking up the investigation after registering a case.