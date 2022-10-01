Lucknow: National President of Bahujan Samaj Party and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati on Saturday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre over rising poverty in the country and the decline of the Indian rupee against the dollar.

In a tweet, Mayawati said that due to the "unprecedented increase in the private capital of the industrialists of India due to the grace of the government, they are now counted among the rich people of the world, but there is no improvement in the lives of about 130 crore poor and low-income families in the country".

"How will the government bridge this gap?" she asked. She said the "relentless fall in the value of the Indian rupee is a stingingly sensitive issue". "The news of the continuous decrease in the foreign exchange reserves of the country is now disturbing the people. In such a situation, the country is interested to know what is the role of industrialists and wealthy people here in handling the Indian economy," Mayawati added.