Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday accused the BJP and the RSS of deceiving Pasmanda Muslims after they organised a sammelan for members of the community. Mayawati said the BJP and the RSS' concern for Pasmanda Muslims is now a "new deceit" as their outlook towards the community is well known.

In a tweet, she said, "The concern of the BJP and RSS towards the Pasmanda Muslim community is new deceit. Their thinking, intention and outlook towards the community are not hidden from anyone. The BJP organised a Labharthi Sammelan, attended by Pasmanda Muslims, last week ahead of the by-elections to the Assembly constituency in Rampur.

"The result of the BJP's negative outlook towards the Muslim community is that even under their government, they are still as poor, backward and distressed as they were during the Congress rule," Mayawati said in another tweet. Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak and minister of state Baldev Singh Aulakh, along with minister for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari addressed the gathering at the Gandhi Stadium in Rampur. The BJP has plans to hold more such meeting in Muslim-majority areas of the state in the coming days. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)