Mathura: A 20-year-old gang-rape victim tried to kill herself by consuming poison in Mathura on Thursday. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment. On Tuesday, a case of raping a 20-year-old girl in a moving car while returning from the sub-inspectors' examination came to light.

The victim tried to commit suicide by consuming poison at her home on Thursday morning. After receiving information about the incident, the police admitted the victim to KD Medical College on the Agra-Delhi highway for treatment. At present, the treatment of the victim is going on. Doctors have declared her condition out of danger. The IG and Senior Superintendent of Police of Agra Division reached KD Medical College to know about her health condition.

The girl, a resident of the Kosikala area, had become friends with Tejveer, a resident of Haryana, through Facebook while chatting on Facebook. Both started talking to each other. On Tuesday, when the girl was returning after taking an examination, Tejveer along with two companions made the girl sit in the car and raped her. The police have arrested one accused in this case on Thursday morning, while other two are at large.

The police officers were reluctant to share information about the incident, while the victim is undergoing treatment.

If sources are to be believed, the rape victim has recorded her statement in front of the IG and SSP. The victim has been assured that strict action will be taken against all the accused.

