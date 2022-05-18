Mathura: A hearing on the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi - Shahi Idgah Mosque issue will be conducted by the court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Mathura, on July 1. A petition was recently filed to conduct a video survey of Mathura mosque on the lines of the one done in Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque. The plea seeks to determine whether "Hindu artifacts and ancient religious inscriptions" exist inside mosque premises or not.

The application, filed by the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, had also demanded that everyone be allowed to offer 'puja' inside the Shahi Idgah Mosque. The latest, in a series of pleas of the aforementioned nature, arrived on Wednesday as Dinesh Kaushik, Treasurer of the Mahasabha, sought permission from the court to perform the inauguration and worship of Laddu Gopal, a child-like form of Hindu deity Krishna.

"We have filed a petition in the court seeking permission to inaugurate and conduct puja of Laddu Gopal inside the ancient temple known colloquially as the Idgah. In the Hindu Mahasabha's by-laws, it is clearly written that the organization will appeal in courts in all such places where religious places of Hindus have been encroached upon. They have built Shahi Idgah on the ruins of a prison, where Krishna was born," Dinesh Kartik, National President of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, said regarding the issue.

On Tuesday, the Allahabad High Court had directed the Mathura court to dispose of all such cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah controversy within the next four months.