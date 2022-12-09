Mathura: A Mathura court on Friday sentenced a man to death for the rape and murder of a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh as it completed a fast-track hearing in less than a month. The convict, Satish was sentenced for the crime committed in October. "On October 13, the accused raped a 10-year-old girl after taking her to his home on the pretext of giving her toys strangled her to death and threw her body in the forest of PNB Polytechnic of Mathura Vrindavan Road. On being informed the police investigated the matter and the accused was arrested in just two days," the advocate said.

"The court said that the accused should be hanged until he dies. The CCTV footage was collected and a DNA test was conducted. The evidence collection regarding the case started on November 16 and in 26 days the court completed the hearing," he added.