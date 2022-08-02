Pilibhit: Explosions at a firecrackers storage building rocked the neighbourhood in Uttar Pradesh's Philibit district on Tuesday afternoon, leaving one of the occupants still trapped under the debris. The two-storey house where the explosions were reported were mostly reduced to rubble.

Police said the explosion caused a huge damage to the building and one of the family members was trapped inside under the debris. The house located in Jahanabad area of the district belonged to one Azim Beg, who has a firecracker licence, police said. According to the police, Beg stored the crackers in a godown quite away from the populated area, yet still had a large quantity of them kept in his house.

Police said that the explosion took place at around 3.00 pm, and locals helped two of Beg's daughters come out safely. One daughter was still trapped in the debris, they said, adding that police and fire brigade are carrying out rescue work. (with Agency inputs)