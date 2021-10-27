Kanpur: At least two people died and six suffered severe injuries after an mud mound collapsed at Maunkhat village in Uttar Pradesh's Ghatampur district on Wednesday. The injured were admitted to the nearby hospital.

The incident was reported on Wednesday morning when some women along with their children went to the fields to fetch soil for the painting of houses on the occasion of Diwali.

Suddenly the mud mound under which they were digging the soil collapsed and all eight people including two children got buried under the soil. Following their screams, some villagers reached the spot and tried to help them.

Meanwhile, police also reached the spot after getting information from the village head. Police along with the villagers rescued them and sent them to a nearby hospital where doctors declared two women brought dead. While six others are undergoing treatment. More people are feared to be trapped under the soil.

Read: Watch: 3-Storey building collapses in Bengaluru