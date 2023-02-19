Multi-vehicle collision on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, several injured

Gaziabad: Dense fog left several cars and other vehicles crashing into one another causing injuries to many people on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Sunday morning. Some persons sustained bleeding injuries. The multi-vehicle collision has brought traffic to a standstill on the highway and the authorities initiated relief efforts.

DCP Rural Ghaziabad Ravi Kumar said many people suffered major and minor injuries and were rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment. Police later removed the damaged vehicles and cleared the traffic congestion. The incident occurred in the early hours today after vehicles started slowing down due poor visibility.

A truck first slowed down and the vehicles that were coming behind it started bumping into each other. There were mostly cars and small trucks that collided. A few cars even got pushed sideways due to the impact of the collision and rammed into the divider. Some of the vehicles were almost smashed. The incident led to massive traffic congestion in the area and several vehicles were stranded for a long time.

After which, ambulances were arranged to send the injured to the hospitals. Those with minor injuries were discharged after treatment. In a similar incident last year, one person died and 24 were injured after a bus and a truck collided in Noida due to fog. Police had said that the accident had occurred because the driver could not see due to poor visibility.

In another mishap three years ago, collision between several vehicles due to fog left a man dead and 10 others injured on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.