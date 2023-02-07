Meerut: A woman in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh accused her husband of torturing and tonsuring her head when she refused to enter into the flesh trade. A complaint was lodged at Lisadi Gate police station late Monday night. The woman, who was taken to the police station by another woman in the neighbourhood, told the police that she hails from Delhi and married her husband after having an affair with him five months ago.

Soon after the marriage, her husband allegedly started pressuring her into prostitution and tortured her when she refused. She said the situation continued in this manner till Monday when her husband spiked her milk with drugs. After she fell unconscious, he allegedly tonsure her head. Police are yet to nab the accused.

Lisadi Gate Inspector Kuldeep Singh said that the woman's allegations are very serious and they were investigating the case. Efforts are on to arrest the accused and the law will take its course, Singh said. Lamenting the past, the victim said that the person whom she had trusted the most seemed to be unworthy of her love. She left her family behind for a man, who is now trying to put her honour at stake, she said.

She told police that she wanted to snap all ties with her husband. She did not want to keep any relationship with the man, who tried to spoil her life, she said. The police went to question the victim's husband, but he was not at home. The police said that a search is on for the accused and they assured justice to the woman.