Lucknow: A man threw his wife from the balcony of the eighth floor of the building in Gosaiganj, following a marital dispute, police said.

The victim Neetu, 32, died on the spot. According to reports, Neetu had married Sanjeev Kumar, 36, in 2011 and they have two children, a daughter, 7, and a son,5.

Police said the couple used to have regular fights. They had a tiff on Monday after which Sanjeev threw Neetu from the balcony of their rented flat on the eighth floor. Sanjeev works as a financier in a private firm, while Neetu was a housewife.

Raj Kiran, brother of deceased Neetu, complained that his brother-in-law, Sanjeev, was having an extra-marital affair for the past three years. Raj Kiran said his sister always objected to his relationship, but Sanjeev used to claim that the woman is his sister and that is why she visits their house several times.

"Sanjeev then told Neetu that he was in Delhi but he was living with the other woman in her house for two months, and my sister came to know about this," said Raj Kiran.

He told the police that Sanjeev and Neetu had a fight following which Neetu was thrown off the balcony in front of the two children.

Station house officer Gosaiganj Shailendra Giri said, "We received a complaint from the victim's brother and arrested Sanjeev. We have booked him on the charges of murder and cruelty to woman. The accused has been sent to jail."

IANS

