Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a brutal similarity to Anjali-Singh hit-and-drag case, two girls riding a two-wheeler in a hit-and-run are grievously injured, on Sunday night in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The two girls who were riding their two-wheeler were allegedly hit by a car and dragged for nearly 1 Km.

The car driver was taken into police custody, however, he refuted the allegations and said that stones were pelted at his car and he was fleeing only because of that and that he did not drag anyone. Eyewitnesses said, "two girls traveling from Medical College to Barra on their two-wheeler were hit by a car at the Fazalganj intersection. After their vehicle was hit, both the girls got stuck to the bonnet of the car."

"One girl was dragged for almost 500 meters while the other was dragged for 1 km until near Govindpuri bridge. The police personnel who were present on the spot stopped the car and took the driver into custody," the eyewitness said. Fazalganj Police Inspector Ashish Dwivedi identified the injured as Paridhi (20) and Kaushiki (19).

The statement of both girls could not be recorded as their condition remains to be critical. The car driver identified as Rohan has refuted the allegations but he has been taken into custody and further investigation into this incident is on. The girls were taken to Mariampur Hospital and their relatives were informed about the unfortunate accident. As the condition of both the girls was serious, they were referred to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur, Ashish said.

Car driver Rohan said: "I was going to Govindpuri from Fazalganj when my car was attacked. The glasses of my car were broken. I did not drag anyone". The two-wheeler was completely damaged in this incident. The accused car driver was taken to Fazalganj police station for further interrogation.