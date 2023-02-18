Bizarre: 'Doctor' kills wife, injures self under anesthesia, stages robbery, all for...

Bareilly: In a bizarre case of an extra-marital affair gone wrong, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly allegedly strangled his wife to death on Valentine's day and staged a burglary at his house, all to marry his sister-in-law. Farooq Alam, a resident of Padarathpur village of the Bithri Chainpur police station area, conspired to kill his wife Nasreen after he fell in love with her sister.

On February 14, Alam, who claims he is a doctor, turned romantic with his wife asking if she could sacrifice her life for love. As Nasreen replied in the affirmative, Alam stuffed a cloth in her mouth and strangled her to death. Following the murder, Alam, who used to run a clinic from his house, staged a burglary disrupting things at his house. He also gave himself a shot of local anesthesia in his stomach and then cut himself with a blade.

Alam had already moved out some of the jewellery from the house to be able to fake the robbery. After committing the crime, Alam filed a complaint at the police station claiming that on Tuesday night, some unknown miscreants barged into his house under the pretext of taking medicines and looted the jewellery and cash from him while killing his wife and injuring him in the process.

On the basis of the complaint, the police started an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem. The post-mortem report confirmed that the deceased died due to strangulation. Police were not convinced by Alam's statement and as the probe deepened, it was revealed that Alam was having an affair with his sister-in-law for a long time and both wanted to marry each other.

"To marry his sister-in-law, he conspired to kill his wife," Senior Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Chaurasia said. Before committing the crime, the accused, the officer said, hid the jewellery outside his house. "He then asked his wife how much she loved him and if she could sacrifice her life for love. As the woman said yes, Farooq told her to stuff a cloth in her mouth. As she stuffed a cloth in her mouth, Farooq strangled her to death," Chaurasia said.

The police arrested the accused who, while pleading guilty, said he killed his wife because a few days back, his sister-in-law had told him that she would marry him "if my sister was not there."