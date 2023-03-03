Maharajganj (UP): A man has been arrested for strangling his six-month-old daughter following a family dispute on Friday in Jhulnipur village, the police said. The accused has been identified as Naresh Sahni and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said.

Singh further said that the accused lives with his wife Subhavati and two children in village Jhulanipur under Nichlaul police station area of the district. The accused's wife, Subhavati, told the police that on Friday at around 4 am, she went to check on her mother-in-law and when she came back, Naresh had killed their daughter.

The neighbours rushed to their house as Subhavati began to cry in agony. The police reached the spot and found the kid, Sunita, lying on the bed and took the accused father into their custody. The accused, during the investigation, confessed to his crime and the police booked him under relevant sections of the law.

In a separate incident from Gujarat, a man was arrested for killing his 30-year-old wife and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter in the Sumsan area of the Lalpur-Theba Chowkdi bypass (LCB) of Jamnagar city. The LCB police and City Division after being informed by the locals, rushed to the spot and identified the deceased as Shabana and the child as Rubina.

The police took the deceased's husband into custody over suspicion. The police during the interrogation found that Tareef slit the throat of the mother-daughter duo. The police recovered the bodies behind the Hotel Ten near Lalpur Chowk and sent the bodies for post-mortem to Guru Gobind Sinh Government General Hospital in Jamnagar.