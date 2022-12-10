Pilibhit (UP): A man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shaving his wife's hair after finding a hair strand in the food she gave him for dinner.

The incident took place in the Milak village under the Gajraula police station area of Pilibhit district, police said. They also said that the accused has been identified as Zaheeruddin. Circle Officer (City) Satish Shukla said that the victim's husband has been arrested.

Police sources said that the victim, identified as Seema Devi (38), alleged in her complaint that on Friday night she was cooking dinner at home and gave food to her husband.

She further alleged that her husband became enraged when he saw a strand of hair on the plate and in a fit of rage assaulted her along with her, brother-in-law Zameeruddin and mother-in-law Zulekha Khatoon and then shaved her head. Seema lodged a police complaint following the incident.

She claimed in her complaint that she got married to Zaheeruddin seven years ago and since then, she was harassed for Rs 15 lakh dowry. A case has been registered again Zaheeruddin, Zameeruddin and Zulekha Khatoon under the Dowry Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.