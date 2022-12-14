Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad's Modinagar police nabbed a man along with his associate for killing his tenant, slicing the body into pieces and dumping it at several places so that he does not need to pay back the loan taken from the tenant. The deceased has been identified as Ankit Khokar, a PhD scholar from Lucknow's BR Ambedkar University and the accused has been identified as Umesh Sharma, Ankit's landlord, a resident of Modi Nagar while Umesh's associate has been identified as Pravesh.

Man kills tenant, chops body into pieces to take over money

During interrogation Umesh told the police that, Ankit's family had sold land in Modinagar and he had got his share. Out of the same amount, Ankit lent Rs 60 lakh to Umesh. On October 6, Umesh killed Ankit thinking that since his parents passed away recently no one would come looking for him.

SP Dehat Iraj Raja said that a missing person diary regarding Ankit whereabouta was registered at the Modinagar police station on December 12 by one of his friends. Ankit's friend told the police that he has been trying to contact Ankit since October 5 but Ankit is not replying to any calls. Umesh started to reply to Ankit's messages pretending to be Ankit so that nobody doubts but Umesh made a typo which created suspicion amongst Ankit's friends.

Ankit's friend further told the police that somebody is replying to texts from Ankit's mobile but nobody is answering the calls. Subsequently, using Ankit's mobile, Umesh had withdrawn cash worth lakhs of Rupees from his account. When the police checked Ankit's bank records they took Umesh and his five companions into custody for five days.

The SP said that Umesh confessed to his crime during interrogation and said that he wanted to take all his money so he strangled Ankit to death. Then he brought a saw and cut his dead body into several parts following which he stuffed the pieces in foil and disposed of them at different places. The police have started to look for Ankit's body. However no progress has been made yet.