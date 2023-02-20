Meerut: The bodies of a couple with bullet injuries were found inside a house in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Sunday evening, an official said. The deceased identified as Shubham and Sakshi were in a relationship. Shubham suspected that his girlfriend was having an affair with someone else. Enraged by this, he killed Sakshi on Sunday and later shot himself dead, the official said.

According to the initial investigation started a few days back, the accused Shubham had seen photos of his girlfriend with someone else on her phone. The couple had had a quarrel because of this. The police also traced the social media handles of both the victims and found that Shubham had uploaded a post saying, 'I had a breakup. Today I am very sad,' the SSP said.

On Sunday, the accused consumed alcohol with his friend and reached his girlfriend's house in an intoxicated state with a pistol, which he illegally bought from a man named Sameer, the police said. Sakshi was alone at her home on Sunday night. The accused first killed her and later shot himself, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

The police also recovered 5 cartridges from Shubham's shirt pocket, the SSP said. "He had bought 7 cartridges and an illegal pistol 3 days ago. Currently, we are trying to nab the man from whom Shubham had bought the pistol. Efforts are being made to recover the data from both the deceased's mobile phones. The bodies are sent for post-mortem to investigate the matter thoroughly. "

The police further informed that no case has been lodged in the matter yet. "After the girl's family's complaint, an action will be taken as per the law," he said.