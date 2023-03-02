Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh): UP's Chandinagar police on Thursday recovered a body of a 16-year-old girl from the Hindon river. The police nabbed the victim's father Pramod, a home guard, who is a resident of Pachin, for allegedly killing her after he discovered the victim talking to a boy. Circle Officer Khekra Preeta Singh said that the victim went missing on February 26.

An unknown person informed the police that Pramod killed his daughter and dumped her body into the Hidon river. Taking the matter seriously, Pramod was taken into custody and interrogated. The police also engaged divers to search for the body in the river. The police sent the body for postmortem after the divers recovered it on Thursday. Singh further said that a murder case has been registered against Pramod. He has been taken into custody and the police are interrogating him. The accused will be produced in the court soon and the culprit will be punished under relevant sections of the law.

Also read: Police recovers body of 20-year-old girl in gunny bag in suspected dis-honour killing in Uttar Pradesh

In a similar incident, the Mathura police arrested the father and uncle of a 17-year-old girl, who was reportedly killed in name of 'honour'. The girl, according to the police, was killed because she was in a relationship with a man whom her family did not approve of. The victim had gone missing on January 22 and her boyfriend Gopal Singh was arrested on January 27 and has been in jail since then. According to the police, the girl's father Balveer Singh, 42, came to know that his daughter was in Palwal. He went there with his brother Tejpal Singh, 45, and allegedly strangled her and threw the body in the Siwali canal.