Gorakhpur (UP): A mentally challenged man kept the body of her mother for four days under the bed of their house in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. The disturbing incident came to light on Tuesday after neighbours noticed a foul smell emanating from the house, prompting them to call the police.

Following the incident, police detained the deceased son identified as Nikhil Mishra for questioning. It is being told that the woman had died four days ago but Nikhil kept trying to suppress the stench emanating from the body by lighting incense sticks. On the other hand, it is suspected that Nikhil might have killed his mother in greed for her pension. Shanti Devi, 82, a retired teacher from AD Inter College in Gorakhpur, had been living in the Shivpur Sahabajganj area of the city with his son Nikhil after her husband's death 10 years ago.

Shanti Devi's husband Ram Dulare Mishra was also a teacher at Bodarwar Inter College in Kushinagar and retired from there. The teacher couple built the house in 1988 at Shivpur Sahbajganj where the body of Shanti Devi was found. While Nikhil's wife recently took their children to her maternal home 15 days ago. Whereas some tenants also lived in the house where this family lives, but due to the antics of Nikhil, the tenants also vacated the house a month ago.

Gorakhpur SP Nath Manoj Kumar Awasthi said, "Prima facie the cause of death seems to be an illness but the situation will be completely clear only after the post-mortem report comes. Efforts are being made to find out the reason behind keeping the body hidden in the house for four days. The people in the neighbourhood told that the woman’s son is mentally ill. Police are investigating every aspect."