Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police registered a case against a man impersonating the DGP of the state and calling up police station chiefs across Kanpur threatening them with suspension. According to police sources, a case has been registered on February 26 at Hazratganj Police Station in Kanpur after at least two police station heads were duped, first on February 19 and then again on February 24. In the first instance, the DGP's CUG (closed user group) number was duplicated while in the second one, his personal number was hacked.

The matter came to light on February 24 when Sajeti police station in-charge Pawan Singh received a call from the DGP's personal number. When the SHO greeted the DGP with 'Jai Hind' as soon as he picked up the call, the fraudster started shouting at him and threatened him with suspension for laxity in his work. He had even gone to the extent of hurling abuses at him over the phone.

Sensing trouble, the Sajeti SHO informed ACP Ghatampur. Soon the matter reached Kanpur's Commissioner of Police, following which the DGP was informed. When it was finally revealed that it was not the DGP's phone call, but a fraudster's, a case was registered at Hazratganj police station of Kanpur.

On further investigation, a hilarious incident came up involving the fraudster on February 19. Babupurwa police station in-charge Shailendra Singh arrested Masoom Ali, a well-known bookie from Kanpur. At the same time, the SHO received a spoof call from UP DGP DS Chauhan's CUG number. In the call, the SHO was reprimanded for his poor performance at work. He was asked to bring about reforms among other things.

Moreover, he was also asked to release Masoom Ali whom he had just arrested. The SHO hesitated at first but when he was threatened with suspension, he released the prisoner in haste. The entire episode stayed buried till February 24 when the second call was made to the Sejeti police station. By that time, the SHO of Babupurwa police station was transferred to Sachendi police station.

The spoofing case is now being probed by senior officers at Hazratganj. According to Hazratganj police station in-charge Akhilesh Kumar Mishra, inspector-rank officers are probing the matter considering the serious nature of this crime. The cyber cell team was also involved in the probe. The accused will be arrested soon, he assured.