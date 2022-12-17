Hamirpur: A man in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur gave a bulldozer to his daughter in dowry as a means of 'livelihood security' to her. The act has been reported from village Devgaon in block Sumerpur. Here, Parshuram, an ex serviceman gifted the bulldozer to his daughter Neha on her marriage with Yogendra alias Yogi Prajapati, a resident of Sounkhar, who is working in the Navy which took place on December 15.

Also read: MP: Bride drives to wedding venue on Swaraj tractor, Anand Mahindra tweets video

Asked about his unique act, Parshuram said that giving a luxury car to her daughter in dowry would be of no use and he thought of gifting her something of utility. Parshuram said that his daughter is preparing for civil services exam and if she does not succeed, the bulldozer will sustain her livelihood. The pictures and videos of the bulldozer decorated with shiny balloons with the groom posing for the cameras has gone viral on social media.

Incidentally, Bulldozer has become symbolic of the “crackdown” by the government against “criminals” in UP since Yogi Adityanath came to power in the state. The government has been using the bulldozer to demolish houses of alleged criminals as deterrent punishment.