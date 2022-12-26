Ukrainian man dies by suicide in Varanasi

Varanasi: A 50-year-old Ukrainian man living as a seer died allegedly by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Kostiantian Viliev, whose body was found in a guest house in Narad Ghat area falling under the Bhelupur police station jurisdiction in the city.

His visa was valid till January 1, 2023. Umapati Pandey, the owner of Munna Guest House where the Ukrainian was staying said, "He was staying in the guest house since November 29. There was no movement in the room till around 9:30 pm on Sunday. Anxious about it, I informed the police. The police came and found him dead."

"He used to talk with everyone with a smiling face. I don't know what happened," the guest house owner said. Additional Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh said that prima facie, it was a case of suicide.

"The embassy has been informed about the incident. Postmortem is being done by a panel of doctors. Prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide, yet investigations are being done on all aspects. No suicide note has been found in the room," he said. Varanasi attracts foreign tourists with hundreds of them staying in Kashi for months on tourist visas.